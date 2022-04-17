Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- To Receive Character Pack DLC

SEGA revealed this past week that they have plans to release a new DLC for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The news this week is actually twofold with the DLC being the second part, the first half of it is that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Right now the game is currently up for pre-order in the Nintendo eShop for $60 as it will be released on June 10th, 2022. It will be the current version of the game with all the updates and content released up to that point. Those who pre-order will get the full game, five Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform costumes, three Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear costumes, a Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Key, and 16,000 Kimetsu Points.

Along with the release will also be the DLC, which is called the "Additional Character Pack", which will basically be a series of characters that will serve as downloadable content that you can get in one pack with the characters being released over time, or as individual DLC purchases if you choose to go that route. You can read more about the pack below.

The "Additional Character Pack" is a series of paid downloadable content featuring several new characters that can be used in the Versus mode of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (both locally and online). The first release scheduled for this summer will feature Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps who engaged in a fierce battle against demons in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime. From there, 6 more characters who also appeared in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime will be available for purchase in a series of periodic updates: Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form)

Tanjiro (Entertainment District)

Zenitsu (Entertainment District)

Inosuke (Entertainment District)

Daki

Gyutaro