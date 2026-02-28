Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, Big Fan Games, warhammer, Warhammer 40000: Boltgun 2

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 Reveals Slaanesh in Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 as they show off the return of the Slaanesh as one of the main foes

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 reveals Slaanesh Daemons and Death Guard as major enemies in the new trailer.

The single-player FPS continues directly after the first Boltgun, with new worlds and intense combat action.

Players can choose between Sternguard Veteran Malum Caedo or Sister of Battle Nyra Veyrath, each with unique skills.

Armed with classic Space Marine weapons, face upgraded foes like Bloodletters and Juggernauts in 2026.

Developer Auroch Digital, with co-publishers Big Fan Games and Devolver Digital, dropped a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, showing off a returning foe. The trailer shows off the Daemons of Slaanesh and Death Guard, as the game pucks up where the previous title left off, having you ruin through them in your quest to purge heretics in the name of the Emperor. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 release.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 is the brutal and fast-paced sequel to retro FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Following directly on from the end of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, your duty takes you to new locations in a branching, single-player campaign that effortlessly blends the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe with a fast-paced first-person shooter. Lock in as one of two playable characters, each offering their own unique abilities, weapons, and play style.

Dominate combat as the unrelenting force that is Malum Caedo, a formidable Sternguard Veteran with a reputation for purging heretics. Or quickly take control of the battlefield as the swift and nimble Sister of Battle, Nyra Veyrath, torching enemies and leaving only ashes in her wake. Take the fight to never-before-seen worlds and vanquish the foes that lurk there. From the colossal heights of a hive city to the impenetrable mangrove swamps of a jungle, you'll need to overcome the challenges of each biome to complete your mission.

Built on the explosive combat of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, charge headfirst into glorious battle armed with an arsenal of deadly Space Marine weapons. Shred enemies with your lethal chainsword or blast them into an explosion of pixels and blood with your Shotgun! As your arsenal improves, so do the enemies! The ferocious Bloodletters and their daemonic Juggernauts are a near unstoppable force as they charge into battle hungry for blood!

