Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS Vegito

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another card from the set.

Super Saiyan Vegito appears on this Zenkai Card, delivering an in-your-face ki blast. I have been critical of the way this new style of card forces artists to play with perspective, but this specific one pulls it off nicely. Z-Cards almost always have an element of the card that is drawn in a way to simulate a 3D effect, which in some cases, as with SS Vegito, Ready When You Are, works. Other cards end up having weird, anatomy-bending problems with a stilted forced perspective. I can't see this visual style remaining a constant staple of DBSCG.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.