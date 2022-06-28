Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: SS Vegeta

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meatime. Today, let's take a look at another card from the Championship Pack 2022 featuring one of the franchise's most iconic characters.

Vegeta's Frenzied Strike appears in the Championship Pack 2022 as both a standard Championship card and a gold foil winner card. This card shows the Prince of All Saiyans as we saw him in the Android Saga and Cell Saga. This is such a compelling time for Vegeta as he had not yet admitted that he wasn't a villain even while he did heroic acts. As he fought off the Androids and Cell, he acted out as a complete prick to the other warriors fighting for Earth and even made decisions that endangered many others. However, this is also the Vegeta that puts his pride aside for the first time during the Cell Games when he sees that Gohan has surpassed him. As he believes they have lost, he even apologizes to Gohan and then works to distract Cell, giving Gohan the layup he needed to win the fight.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.