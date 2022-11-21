Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Great Ape

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring another Great Ape transformation. The first one that we previewed showed Baby transforming into a Golden Great Ape while possessing Vegeta. Now, this new card shows Goku and Great Ape Gohan.

The Tree of Might featured Turles, a non-canonical Saiyan who was a Goku lookalike, as the lead villain. This movie sees the evil Turles create an artificial moon in order to force Gohan's transformation into the Great Ape state.

Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR was originally featured as a Super Rare in last year's Saiyan Showdown. Now, this Alternate Art version depicts the same scene redrawn, with the characters even in the same areas of the card, with more expressive artwork and colors used to accentuate the new silver foil.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.