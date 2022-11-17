Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: SS Gogeta

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring an alternate universe version of a well-known character.

Gogeta, Fearless Fusion was originally a card in Unison Warrior Series – Vicious Rejuvenation. The card depicted not the standard Gogeta, but Super Saiyan Xeno Gogeta from the Xenoverse. He is the version of Gogeta that is seen in the expanded universe, including the Super Dragon Ball Heroes and some of the games. This card is intensely foiled with silver, textured foil bursting all around Gogeta's aura. I personally can't wait to see this card, as the silver makes this set relatively unique. Most of the chase cards in the DBSCG hobby tend to use gold foil, which nicely sets these apart.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.