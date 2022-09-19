Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Paikuhan SPRs

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two SPRs (or Special Rares) featuring Paikuhan.

Paikuhan, largely known to the western audience as Pikkon (Bandai chose the original spelling for some reason, just like they did with Top cards, referring to him as the original "Toppo"), was Goku's rival in the Other World Tournament. The Other World Tournament was an anime-original storyline between the Cell Games and the Buu Saga that some would call filler. Me? I call it awesome. A clear fill-in for Piccolo, Paikuhan manages to still be awesome due to his interactions with Goku, immense power, and fighting style. And plus, why not give Goku a Piccolo fill-in to battle? If someone from Dragon Ball is worth swagger-jacking, it's the most iconic Namekian of all time. Paikuhan even has a similar outfit which is also weighted! He may have stolen the look, but he rocks it with flair.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.