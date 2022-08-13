Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS4 Vegito SCR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at the final Secret Rare of the set: SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark.

First came Bardock, the debut SCR of the Zenkai Series era. Then, Super Saiyan Blue Goku arrived yesterday and will also likely be the basis of this set's God Rare. Now, we reveal the set's final SCR. It features Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, a character who has never been seen in Dragon Ball GT, the non-canonical anime storyline that debuted this form. It is only Xeno Vegito who has utilized this form. Super Saiyan 4 Vegito debuted in the fight against Cumber and also appeared in the battle with Mechikabura. Xeno Vegito is also capable of using the Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form exclusive to Xenoverse storylines that turns his hair pink and gives him a pink aura. This form has not yet been depicted in the DBSCG.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.