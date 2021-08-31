Pokémon TCG Black Star Promo Entei Card Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare Black Star movie promo copy of Entei from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Fans of the media super-franchise might recognize this card as the one that was given out to audiences of the third Pokémon movie, Spell of the Unown. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 31st, to place a bid on this beautiful reverse-holofoil Pokémon TCG card.

According to Pokémon lore, Entei and two other Pokémon, Raikou and Suicune, were reincarnated by the legendary bird Ho-Oh into their current forms following their doom in a tragic fire in the Brass Tower of Ecruteak City in the Johto region of the world in-game. There is speculation as to what their original forms were and if the Legendary Beasts represent anything in the lore. Many people have theorized that the three beasts were once of the Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon species, respectively. Other theories about the beasts include that they represent the specific tragic events of the fire that burned down the Brass Tower (perhaps as a testament to the hubris of humans). As is the case with many different theories in the franchise, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have not confirmed nor denied any of these theories listed.

If you wish to bid on this remarkably special promo copy of Entei from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 31st to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!