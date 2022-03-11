Dragon Ball Super Showcases Championship 2022 Cards

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. Right now, these cards have become tournament-legal and players are competing in official games in hopes to win prize cards. Let's take a look at some of these new cards.

Bandai has shared the following dates for Dragon Ball Super Card Game events. They wrote on their official Facebook account:

Today we are excited to announce the first online events of the 2022 Organized Play season. 2022 Organized Play will feature both online and offline events where they are safe to be held. We'll announce our full organized play schedule next week, but here is the breaking Online Regionals info and the Championship Pack 2022 Vol. 1 cards! Saturday March 12: Carta Magica – North America Sunday March 13: Core TCG – North America Saturday March 27: Coqui – Latin America Saturday April 2: Cardmarket – Europe Italy, France, Oceania: TBA

The promo cards revealed include the 394th through 398th promo, with the full list being:

P-394 PR: Android 17, Most Valuable Player

P-395 PR: SS2 Kefla, Supreme Warrior of Universe 6

P-396 PR: Planetary Manipulation

P-397 PR: Nail, Namekian Guardian

P-398 PR: Majin Buu, Tricky Nemesis

Stay tuned for more coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.