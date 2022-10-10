Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn of the Z-Legends: Super Hero Pan SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the set.

This Pan SPR features Gohan's daughter as seen in the latest Dragon Ball Super film, Super Hero. Pan gets a terrific feature in the film that subverts the damsel in distress role that the non-canon GT version of the character played consistently. Instead of actually being in distress, an empowered Pan played along with Piccolo's plan to allow herself to get captured in order to encourage Gohan to rage out and tap into his potential power. The film makes a point of showing that Pan was capable of beating the hell out of her captors, which was an interesting way of flipping the role on its head and establishing Pan as a powerful force. As a fan of Super Hero and its new take on the characters, so this is certainly one of my favorite SPRs in the set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.