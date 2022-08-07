Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Videl & Mai

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of Z-Cards coming out soon.

These two Zenkai Cards will not be in the actual booster packs of Dawn of the Z-Legends but will instead be promo cards. We have two iconic female Dragon Ball characters with Videl rocking her Buu Saga short hair and Future Mai staking her claim for the character most changed by Trunks' timeline since Future Gohan. Now, while I am excited about a lot of what we are seeing, I do think that this Videl card perfectly embodies some flaws in the Zenkai Card-type design. I'm normally a huge fan of Videl cards as I do feel we get a lot of muscular men in slightly different poses, so featuring a badass female character who doesn't have a power that makes her hair change color is a welcome change of pace. However, the fish-eye lens style of art with the huge hand and small body looks here a lot more like a Ms. Marvel power than it does effective use of perspective. Iffy perspective is becoming a trend with this in-your-face card style less than a month into our previews, so I really hope Bandai irons this out.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.