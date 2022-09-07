Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of Z-Legends: SS4 Gogeta Z-Awaken

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of SS4 Gogeta cards.

Here we have a Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Z-Awaken, which is meant to play on top of the Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta Leader card. I think this is one of the better Zenkai Cards because it doesn't see the art try too hard to make a physical object pop out in a 3D aesthetic. Instead, it focuses the 3D aspect on Gogeta's ki attack, which sends rays of light through the entire card.

Right next to that, we have SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together SR. This is one of the Super Rare cards in Dawn of the Z-Legends. This card has a strong use of foiling, with SS4 Gogeta superimposed over the beams of gold foil in the background and behind the swirls of gold foil in the foreground, creating a unique sense of depth to this SR.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.