Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: 13 Z-Awaken & SR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of cards featuring Super Android 13.

Yesterday, we previewed the Leader card that culminates in today's Zenkai Awaken power-up card. The Leader had Dr. Gero's Supercomputer on the front. Flipping that card over resulted in Android 13, the Leader of the three Androids (Androids 14 and 15) who attack in the film Super Android 13! Now, we see the Zenkai Awaken that is meant to be played on top of the Android 13 Leader that featured Super Android 13. The card's title Android 13, Nightmare Combination refers to his absorbtion of the other two Androids to create this form. To the right, Super Android 13 also gets a Super Rare with Android 13, Total Annihilation SR.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.