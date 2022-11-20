Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SS Gohan

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some more cards inspired by the film Super Hero from Fighter's Ambition.

SS Son Gohan depicts Gohan as seen in his Super Saiyan form in summer 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This is taken from the scene where he powers up while battling the Red Ribbon Army. Gohan's hair is actually drawn to look as if he is in his Super Saiyan 2 form here, though, due to the spikier nature of the hair and the fine details within his locks. Piccolo, the Infiltrator shows the heroic Namekian rocking the Red Ribbon Army guard gear as he sneaks into their headquarters, listening in on a mission that ends up leading to his and Gohan's ultimate conflict with the Army's secret project in the film's climax: Cell Max.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.