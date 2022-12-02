Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Hirudegarn

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out yet another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

Hirudegarn! We're getting a lot of villains from the movies with these Villainous Threat cards. At first, it seemed like a mix, but that was just because characters who are now in the Dragon Ball canon like Golden Frieza and DBS Broly are pictured on the cards… but let's not forget that even Golden Frieza first debuted in a movie. It just happened to be that the Resurrection 'F' and Broly movies are canonical unlike the Z-era and O.G.-era movies. Hirudegarn debuts in the film Wrath of the Dragon which shows that it is a Phantom Majin created from the statue of a Demon God that is imbued with evil. This turns it into a huge, horrific monster.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.