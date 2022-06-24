Dragon Ball Super Previews Frieza Alt Art From Gen Con 2022

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meatime. Today, let's take a look at a promo from Gen Con.

Bandai posted the following to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

We have some great news today regarding our DBSCG events at Gen Con! First, we are excited to announce that each entry in all of our Gen Con events will include a copy of the Summer 2022 Regional Alt-Art Set: 6 alt-art reprints only available at our events. This item is limited to 2000 copies WORLDWIDE, and for the US Gen Con is the only opportunity scheduled to obtain this item. Other regions to be announced.

Here is the full schedule for DBSCG Gen Con events:

OFFLINE: Thursday – Regional – $60 – 128 players Friday – Team Wars – $30 – 96 players Saturday – Team Wars – $30 – 96 players Sunday – Regional – $78 – 128 players (includes x2 Alt-Art Sets)

ONLINE: Saturday – Regional – $70 – 256 players

The following reprints will be available:

{BT6-060 Broly, Limits Transcended}

{BT12-100 Frieza, Divine Transformation}

{BT13-034 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction}

{BT14-004 Son Goku, Divine Presence}

{P-307 SS4 Vegeta, Feigned Greeting}

{P-310 Android 16, Stalwart Defender}

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.