Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Orange Vegeta!?

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that goes for an interesting color palette.

Right now, Dragon Ball Super fans are reacting to a new orange form for one of the characters. If you were to look at this card without knowing, you'd think it's Vegeta! Vegeta looks like a golden god in this Vegeta, Strength of Legends cards but truly, he's just in his Super Saiyan Blue form.

That said, the current manga of DBS does have Vegeta in his Ultra Ego form which we have yet to see in the anime. I wonder if we're going to start seeing manga-only content in DBSCG. They cover the non-canon Xenoverse stuff, so why not?

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.