Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 21 Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new reveals from the March 2023 expansion Power Absorbed feature the powerful Android 21 as a Leader card.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Android 21 heads up the Blue-colored section as the spotlighted villain opposite of Android 18's leader. The front side of Android 21 shows the character in her standard form, which matches what her original human base looked like. Flip the card over to the Awaken side, and you will see the Transformed Android 21 on the card called Android 21, the Nature of Evil. Her skin color and clothing style is like that of a Majin, and she has Namekian ears and a tail like Frieza. This form is a result of this character having the traits of the Z-Warriors as well as their villains up to Majin Buu in her DNA.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.