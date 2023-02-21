Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: GT Gohan & Goten Goku's sons Gohan and Goten had major character design alterations in GT as seen here on the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

More GT cards! As a Dragon Ball Z continuation, GT pushed ahead in time a lot more than Super has so far. Super is just starting to age up Goten and Trunks with their Saiyan growth spurt seen in the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but GT kicked off with the two well into their teenage years. Goten finally got his own look with a unique hairstyle, though his drip was just about as regrettable as Gohan's scholarly vibes that took him to lower lows than we even saw when Frieza lit him and his green tracksuit up. However, no GT outfit could be as bad as the explorer drip that Trunks wore to his intergalactic travels with Goku and Pan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.