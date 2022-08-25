The King Of Fighters AllStar Announces New Collaboration With Tekken 7

Netmarble and SNK have partnered up with Bandai Namco as they have brought Tekken 7 into The King Of Fighters AllStar. This collaboration, which started today with a new update, has added Hwoarang and Nina Williams to the mix as playable characters, as well as Devil Jin as a major boss battle, and a number of new additions that you'll want to collect. We have everything included in this new crossover for you here from the developers and what you can expect to run into throughout the game.

Hwoarang (Blue Element / Attack Type) is a master of Taekwondo increases Tekken Fighter's ATK by 65%. His Special Skill increases ATK SPD by 10% for 7 seconds when using Active Skills (Cooldown: 10 seconds) and deals Physical DMG equal to 120% of ATK when a Critical Hit lands. Nina Williams (Yellow Element / Defense Type), the famous Irish assassin in the Tekken series has also been added as a new EX fighter. Her attributes increase Tekken Fighter's ATK by 60% and decreases Tag Cooldowns by 2 seconds. Nina's Special Skill increases ATK by 18% if HP is 50% or higher and increases Critical DMG and DEF by 10% for 5 seconds upon landing an attack (up to 5 Stacks).

New Tekken 7 Collab battle cards (Special/Option/Set) have also been added which increases ATK by 2%, Active Skill DMG by 4.5%, and Critical DMG by 6%. It also increases Critical Rate by 5% and Critical DMG by 20% for 10 seconds upon usage. Players can celebrate the Tekken 7 Collab game update by participating in various in-game events and obtain special rewards including: