Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games, StarCraft | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo Immortal Announces New StarCraft Crossover Event

Diablo Immortal is getting invaded by a familiar foe to Blizzard fans, as the game will see a new crossover from StarCraft

Article Summary Diablo Immortal teams with StarCraft from May 13 to June 10, bringing Zerg mutations and limited-time crossover rewards.

Aeon of Stars adds Dark Ascension, where Diablo Immortal players battle Tal'Darim foes in a four-player boss fight.

Infested Rifts mutate Elder Rifts with Zerg enemies, a Feral Hydralisk boss, and exclusive Legendary weapon drops.

Diablo Immortal also adds the Baneboil Legendary Gem, StarCraft Conqueror shrines, and a Zergling familiar skin.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next major crossover event for Diablo Immortal, as the Sanctuary will be getting a visit from the creatures of StarCraft. Starting on May 13 and running all the way until June 10, this limited‑time crossover will see mutations all across the land as they are here to destroy everything in sight. The Swarm will literally reshape the Sanctuary with several new additions, including new boss fights, dungeon mutations, familiars, and crossover rewards you can only get during this event. We have more details below from the devs, as you can read their full blog on the game's website.

A New Enemy Arrives in Diablo Immortal as StarCraft Invades

Unleash Zerg fury with the new Legendary Gem, Baneboil, which detonates enemy lines in corrosive explosions. Push into Infested Rifts, tear through reality in Dark Ascension, and rise as the Queen of Blades herself with a new Phantom Market.

Face the Tal'Darim in Dark Ascension:

During the Aeon of Stars event (four weeks of reward cycles), players can challenge Tal'Darim Templar and Ascended Archon units in a limited‑time boss fight reimagined for Diablo Immortal. Join up with four players, complete event‑specific objectives, and earn exclusive rewards.

During the Aeon of Stars event (four weeks of reward cycles), players can challenge Tal'Darim Templar and Ascended Archon units in a limited‑time boss fight reimagined for Diablo Immortal. Join up with four players, complete event‑specific objectives, and earn exclusive rewards. Delve into Infested Rifts:

Elder Rifts can mutate during Aeon of Stars, infesting them with Zerg forces and introducing the Feral Hydralisk boss. Complete these rifts to earn exclusive Legendary weapons with special affixes.

Elder Rifts can mutate during Aeon of Stars, infesting them with Zerg forces and introducing the Feral Hydralisk boss. Complete these rifts to earn exclusive Legendary weapons with special affixes. Battle for Beyond in a Special Conqueror Mode:

A special Conqueror variant introduces faction‑themed shrines tied to StarCraft's iconic forces. Activate shrines to unleash powerful orbs aligned to your chosen faction: Stim Pack (Terran): +30% Attack and Movement Speed for 8 seconds Poison (Zerg): Attacks fire poison projectiles that apply damage over time Shields (Protoss): Grants a protective shield that absorbs damage

Only orbs matching your selected faction will appear during a match.

A special Conqueror variant introduces faction‑themed shrines tied to StarCraft's iconic forces. Activate shrines to unleash powerful orbs aligned to your chosen faction:

COLLECT STARCRAFT‑INSPIRED FAMILIAR SKINS

Zergling joins the fight with relentless speed and instinct‑driven fury—when fighting at your side, portable skills can be used without cooldown, turning combat into an unbroken assault.

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