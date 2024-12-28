Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", Aniplex, f4samurai, Madoka Magica Magia Exedra, Pokelabo

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra Reveals New Characters

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra has revealed a few new characters coming to the game after meeting a new pre-registration goal

Developers Pokelabo and f4samurai, with publisher Aniplex, have revealed some new characters coming to their PC/mobile game Madoka Magica Magia Exedra. The team hit over 400k pre-registered users, so as part of meeting that milestone, they dropped a couple of trailers revealing new characters being added to the game. The game still has no release date, just the idea it will be out sometime in Spring 2025, but for now enjoy the two trailers here revealing the new additions.

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra

Characters from the hit anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica come together! Featuring an all-new story setting and characters from the original ideas of Gekidan Inu Curry (Doroinu), experience the action alongside Magical Girl memories in this battle RPG! Now go. Unveil the memories of these Magical Girls.

Enter a Realm of Magical Memories: A place where the memories of Magical Girls illuminate the dark… The Lighthouse. Now, a girl who's lost everything has wandered into its sanctum. Who am I…? How did I get here…? She will relive key moments of countless Magical Girls by opening windows into their memories… Trusting she'll one day find her own lost light of remembrance.

A place where the memories of Magical Girls illuminate the dark… The Lighthouse. Now, a girl who's lost everything has wandered into its sanctum. Who am I…? How did I get here…? She will relive key moments of countless Magical Girls by opening windows into their memories… Trusting she'll one day find her own lost light of remembrance. Dive into the World of Puella Magi Madoka Magica Fully Recreated in 3D: Magical Girls from throughout the series will appear as you adventure through various stories, including scenarios from the anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica and the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story mobile game!

Magical Girls from throughout the series will appear as you adventure through various stories, including scenarios from the anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica and the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story mobile game! Explore Labyrinths on a Witch Hunt: Guide characters through treacherous Witch Labyrinths to collect the light of Magical Girl memories, items, and more! Navigate unique challenges and stage designs devised by the bewitching bosses that await within!

Guide characters through treacherous Witch Labyrinths to collect the light of Magical Girl memories, items, and more! Navigate unique challenges and stage designs devised by the bewitching bosses that await within! Command the Battlefield with a Tap: Form a team of up to five Magical Girls and use simple command selections to turn the tide of victory! Magical Girls have varying types, allowing you to form teams strategically! Battle features include the break system, which uses the right element to allow you to wear down enemy break gauges and apply additional effects! Jump into intense, strategic battles against Witches and their minions!

