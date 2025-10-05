Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Skybound Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: invincible, Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying Quickstart Released For Free

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying has released a free Quickstart for everyone to download and prepare for the game's eventual release

Based on Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic and Prime Video series, bring your own superhero to life.

Includes condensed rules, pregenerated characters, powers, combat, and the first Metro Mayhem adventure.

Features guides for creating heroes, GM advice, campaign play, and stats for iconic Invincible characters.

Free League Publishing and Skybound Entertainment have released the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying Quickstart guide for free so you can prepare for the game's eventual release. The team behind it is currently in the process of doing a crowdfunding campaign, and has already gone through several fundraising goals, including a new #1 Variant cover of the comic book featuring some of the characters playing the TTRPG. The Quickstart guide is available as a free PDF on DriveThruRPG, as well as a free content module on the Foundry Virtual Tabletop. You can read a bit more about the title below.

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying Quickstart

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying is a superhero tabletop roleplaying game based on the groundbreaking comic book Invincible by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, currently adapted as an animated series on Prime Video. In this action-packed storytelling experience, you and your friends take on the role of superheroes in your own corner of the Invincible universe. It gives you a brief taste of the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying and includes condensed rules, five pre-generated characters, social scene cards, cutout character standee figures, an action map, and The Clone Job – the first act of Metro Mayhem, the introductory adventure to be concluded in the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying Starter Set.

Your Superhero: Instructions for how to create your very own hero.

Instructions for how to create your very own hero. Powers & Talents: Details on superpowers, talents, and drawbacks that signify what kind of hero you're playing.

Details on superpowers, talents, and drawbacks that signify what kind of hero you're playing. Action & Combat: Rules for combat, damage, recovery, adversaries, and challenges.

Rules for combat, damage, recovery, adversaries, and challenges. The Invincible Universe: A primer providing guidance on how to capture the feel of the setting, and descriptions of key locations and organizations.

A primer providing guidance on how to capture the feel of the setting, and descriptions of key locations and organizations. Running the Game: Guidance intended for the GM about how to prepare and run a game session.

Guidance intended for the GM about how to prepare and run a game session. Campaign Play: Tools to help set up campaigns, events and encounters, and non-player characters.

Tools to help set up campaigns, events and encounters, and non-player characters. Dramatis Personae: Descriptions and statistics for dozens of key characters from the Invincible universe.

