Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BTF Games, ByteRockers' Games, constance, Parco Games

Constance Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Grab your paintbrush and get ready to vibe as the 2D hand-drawn action adventure Constance will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Constance gets a free playable demo during Steam Next Fest, October 13-20 on Steam.

Hand-drawn 2D action-adventure where you restore a decaying world with paintbrush abilities.

Balance powerful brush techniques while managing corruption to unlock new upgrades and secrets.

Explore a vibrant world deeply tied to Constance’s mental health and inner journey.

Indie game developer BTF, along with co-publishers Parco Games and ByteRockers' Games, has confirmed that their upcoming game Constance will be a part of Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a hand-drawn 2D action-adventure title where you are an artist using your paintbrush to escape into a decaying world, influenced by her own declining mental health. It's up to you to bring it back to life through color. The demo will be available from October 13-20 on Steam, but before that enjoy the trailer here.

Constance

Utilize paint-based mechanics to experience a constant state of flow—dive into the ground and walls, slice through the air and enemies! Become stronger by unlocking new techniques with your brush that aid you in defeating threatening foes, overcoming platform challenges, solving complex puzzles, and advancing your progress.

Discover Yourself: Explore Constance's non-linear interconnected world and discover countless secrets, abilities, upgrades, characters, side quests, and inspiring moments.

Strive for Balance: Using your brush techniques will corrupt your Paint. If you become fully corrupted, negative effects await you, so be wary!

Using your brush techniques will corrupt your Paint. If you become fully corrupted, negative effects await you, so be wary! Get Inspired: Use inspirations that you find on your travels to sketch in your journal. Your sketches enhance and customize Constance's capabilities. By gathering materials, you can upgrade your sketches into even stronger artworks.

Use inspirations that you find on your travels to sketch in your journal. Your sketches enhance and customize Constance's capabilities. By gathering materials, you can upgrade your sketches into even stronger artworks. Choice in Death: Upon death, choose how to continue your journey. Do you want to persevere through the challenge, at a price? Or do you return to a safe point and explore other unbeaten paths?

Upon death, choose how to continue your journey. Do you want to persevere through the challenge, at a price? Or do you return to a safe point and explore other unbeaten paths? Rich Imagined World: The inner world is strongly connected to Constance's mental health journey, with each colorful biome and its unique set of enemies and characters representing different aspects of her psyche and personal history.

The inner world is strongly connected to Constance's mental health journey, with each colorful biome and its unique set of enemies and characters representing different aspects of her psyche and personal history. Interactive Backstory: Experience playable flashbacks about personal struggle, creativity, work-life-balance, and inner purpose. Step into Constance's socks to uncover her past!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!