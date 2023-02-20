Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS4 Goku Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game features more GT-themed cards in Power Absorbed including a SS4 Goku Leader that can take on Super 17.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The villainous Leader that headed up the Green-colored section of Power Absorbed was Hell Fighter 17, which could Z-Awaken into Super 17. Dragon Ball Super Card Game now follows up on the expectation that the heroic Leader of this GT-inspired section of the set would depict the character who went head-to-head against Super 17: Son Goku. During the GT era, Goku had been wished back to adolescence, so the Leader Front shows Son Goku in this diminutive form. Flip it over to the Leader Awaken side to reveal Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku, Betting It All, showing off GT's trademark transformation that remains a fan-favorite even though Super has long since replaced this continuation, which is now considered an elseworlds story.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series.