Arcade1Up Announces Konami's The Simpsons Game Is Up Next

Arcade1Up has finally secured the rights to produce one of the most-request arcade cabinets of the '90s with Konami's The Simpsons. For a small period in time, this was THE machine you had to be at in the arcades and at pizza joints as you had four-player beat'em up action with the four main members of the family. The game is notable for various reasons as it was made while the first season was on the air and a lot of the characters weren't defined. So you see oddities like Bart's shirt being blue or Smithers wearing a cape. It also has weird additions like Matt Groening's Life In Hell bunnies making a number of appearances. But for a small period of time, this was the most popular arcade game on the market. Now it's back as Arcade1Up will be producing their own version of it. Here's more info from the team.

It's the first family of animated comedy, in a home arcade form factor! Originally released in arcades by Konami in 1991, this Homer-sized smash hit (well, even way, way bigger than that) has been clamored for by Arcade1Up fans since Day 1, and now The Simpsons are here! "Don't have a cow man!," we're getting to the gameplay! Exactly how you remembered it in the early '90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield's wide cast of inventively ludicrous characters. Four simultaneous players, endless animation inspired fun.

The machine is being produced to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Simpsons arcade game, as it comes with wi-fi, a lit marquee, a matching riser, and a clear deck protector. As usual, the arcade with come with a bonus game, but the company didn't specify what game it would be. The cabinet will go up for pre-order on July 15th, 2021.