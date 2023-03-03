Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Saiyan God Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game features Goku in his Super Saiyan God form in Power Absorbed, the next set that Bandai will drop this month.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's previews include a Zenkai card and a standard card. The Zenkai card is SSG Son Goku, Rapidfire Response which shows Goku in his Super Saiyan God form. This was the first new form that debuted in Super's inaugural arc which was adapted from the Dragon Ball Z movie Battle of the Gods. This form would serve as the base for Super Saiyan Blue, which would become Super's trademark form. The standard card, SSG Son Goku, shows the same form. In this form, Goku's aura appears as a blazing flame.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.