Posted in: Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun

CookieRun: Kingdom Launches The Lost Golden City Update

CookieRun: Kingdom has launched its latest episode, The Lost Golden City, bringing with it a new story, challenge, cookies, and more.

Mobile developer and publisher Devsisters launched the latest update for CookieRun: Kingdom, as they delve into Episode 17: The Lost Golden City. The new content comes with a fresh story, new challenges, puzzles, mini-games, and cookies. Including the long-awaited arrival of Golden Cheese Cookie. We have the full rundown from the team here, as the content is available on iOS and Android right now.

"GingerBrave and his friends embark on a new adventure to seek the help of a fourth ancient hero Cookie, Golden Cheese Cookie, to prepare for a great war that threatens to destroy the world. Their destination is the Golden Cheese Kingdom, a wealthy kingdom that has built a magnificent temple across the Parmesan Desert. This new location will tell the story of new Cookie friends, the greedy Gold Cheese Cookies, and the secrets surrounding the Golden Cheese Kingdom. Certain stages in Ep. 17 include exciting new features like puzzles and mini-games. "

Golden Cheese Cookie: Golden Cheese Cookie, a long-awaited ancient Cookie, has finally arrived! Golden Cheese Cookie is a Ranged Cookie that uses the 'Brilliance of the Absolute' skill to launch her Spears of Radiance, which deals damage up to 8 times when there are five or more enemies. Each time the spear impales an enemy, it inflicts a debuff, amplifying the received Earth-type damage. Once per battle, if Golden Cheese Cookie is about to be defeated, she can enclose herself in her Sarcophagus to shield herself.

Golden Cheese Cookie, a long-awaited ancient Cookie, has finally arrived! Golden Cheese Cookie is a Ranged Cookie that uses the 'Brilliance of the Absolute' skill to launch her Spears of Radiance, which deals damage up to 8 times when there are five or more enemies. Each time the spear impales an enemy, it inflicts a debuff, amplifying the received Earth-type damage. Once per battle, if Golden Cheese Cookie is about to be defeated, she can enclose herself in her Sarcophagus to shield herself. Burnt Cheese Cookie: This Cookie is a companion to Golden Cheese Cookie, a loyal Gatekeeper to the Golden Cheese Kingdom, and an Epic-tier Charge Cookie. His ability, Keeper of the Gates, summons giant boulders to rise from the ground, dealing damage to nearby enemies and granting Earth-type critical buff for all allies. Teaming up with Golden Cheese Cookie in combat increases their damage reduction.

This Cookie is a companion to Golden Cheese Cookie, a loyal Gatekeeper to the Golden Cheese Kingdom, and an Epic-tier Charge Cookie. His ability, Keeper of the Gates, summons giant boulders to rise from the ground, dealing damage to nearby enemies and granting Earth-type critical buff for all allies. Teaming up with Golden Cheese Cookie in combat increases their damage reduction. Golden Cheese Kingdom's Error Busters: In this CookieRun: Kingdom mode, players must battle monsters and uncover mysterious errors that occur daily in the mines beneath the Golden Cheese Kingdom. All players will be given access to the same Seasonal Cookies with a fixed level and tier. Five will be randomly selected from these Seasonal Cookies before entering a battle. If they reach a swap area during a battle, players can choose to swap out one surviving Cookie. This mode will run for two seasons, with seasonal Cookies and bug fixes unique to each season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!