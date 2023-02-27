Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Tournament Of Power Bots Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off more cards from the upcoming Power Absorbed expansion featuring the androids from Tournament of Power.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed is based on the Tournament of Power. We have cards featuring the heroes of the universe we have known through the majority of Dragon Ball, which we come to learn during Super is referred to as Universe 7, as well as the A.I. beings of Universe 3. The A.I. beings of Universe 3 include Borareta, Catopresra, Koitsukai, Narirama, Nigrissi, Pancéa, and Biarra. Universe 3 is known as a plane of great scientific research due to the prominence of androids in their selection for the Tournament of Power, which makes them unique.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.