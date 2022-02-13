Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Future Bulma

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

If you thought the History of Trunks special which told the story of Trunks' post-apocalyptic timeline from the Dragon Ball Z era was depressing, Dragon Ball Super's return to this storyline seemed to see how much more they could break their fans' hearts. Future Trunks hadn't been seen since the end of the Cell Games when he went back to his own timeline with immensely increased power and was able to kill his universe's evil versions of Android 17 and 18 as well as Imperfect Cell. The world he saved began to rebuild itself, until it was then darkened and ultimately destroyed when a rogue Kai teamed up with himself from another timeline, overtook the body of that alternate Goku, and then brought horror unimaginable to Trunks' world. The Yellow section of Realm of the Gods is based on that arc, known both as The Future Trunks Saga and The Goku Black Saga, which was far and away the darkest that Dragon Ball has gotten.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.