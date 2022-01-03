Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Great Priest Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

While my coverage for Dragon Ball Super Card Game is strictly from a collector's perspective rather than a player's, due to the fact that player-centric content dominates this hobby, it is important sometimes for collectors to pay attention to how a new card impacts the competitive meta. For example, the release of this Great Priest Leader has impacted cards featuring Gods in DBSCG. Ahead of this set's release, Bandai's preview of this card led to a buyout of cards from one of the Draft Box sets, Divine Multiverse, which drove the market value of those cards up significantly. If you have yet to complete your Divine Multiverse collection, it unfortunately just got considerably more expensive of an endeavor. (I, personally, am in that boat.) The fact is, this hobby and the market value of its cards swings largely on the playability of new cards, which is something that collectors are at a disadvantage when attempting to track the trajectory of the market. A card like this can send a shockwave overnight. Personally, I'd suggest waiting for prices to drop after this initial buyout before attempting to buy cards impacted by this release.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.