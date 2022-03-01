Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSG God Goku SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

While Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct have gone on to become the more iconic new forms, Super Saiyan God is the transformation that opened a new chapter in the Dragon Ball lore. While "Super Saiyan" is in the name, this transformation isn't achieved from advancing beyond Super Saiyan 3 as some sort of canon alternative to Super Saiyan 4. For all we know, Toriyama could still have a twist on Super Saiyan 4 up his sleeve, because Super Saiyan God broke us away from the standard Super Saiyan path as Goku, and later Vegeta, trespassed into the Realm of the Gods.

Beyond the introduction of God Ki, Super Saiyan God is significant in that it set up the idea of different paths to power for Saiyans and other beings as well. Vegeta famous never utilizes Super Saiyan 3 in canon stories, instead opting to go the God Ki route with Super Saiyan God and then advancing with Goku as the two of them went Super Saiyan while using this form to attain the iconic Super Saiyan Blue form. Then, the anime and later the manga sees them break away from each other's paths with Goku attaining Ultra Instinct while Vegeta attains Ultra Ego.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.