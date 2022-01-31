Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Super Saiyan Cabba

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The addition of Universe 6 is one of the most interesting aspects that Toriyama introduced to the Dragon Ball franchise with Super. As a reality that is considered to be a sister-universe to the series' standard Universe 7, Universe 6 has Frost, who is a member of the Frieza race as well as Saiyans, who live a very different existence than the Saiyans of the Universe 7 before their destruction. In Universe 7, the only living pureblooded Saiyans are Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. In Universe 6, a whole planet of Saiyans exists, and they were introduced with Cabba during the Champa Saga. Cabba is one of the most interesting characters as a pure-hearted warrior who bonds with Vegeta and begins a pupil-mentor relationship with the Saiyan prince. Through Vegeta, Cabba learns about Saiyan pride and pushes himself to new heights, not only becoming a Super Saiyan but eventually even coaching others to achieve this incredible transformation.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.