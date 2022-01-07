Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Super Shenron

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most stunning moments of Dragon Ball Super was when the anime put a twist on something that DB fans have enjoyed and experienced for decades: the summoning of Shenron. I'm talking about Super Shenron, essentially the God Shenron of the universe. It appears when the Super Dragon Balls are summoned but it is so massive that the wishers must deliver, according to Beerus, a wish to a representation of its true self by bringing the wishers into its galactic-sized body.

We also have a card featuring the Great Priest (or the "Grand Priest") who serves Grand Zeno (and later, the Grand Zenos) who is actually the father of Whis, Vados, and many of the other Angels introduced in the series. So far, we are to believe that Angels are more powerful than Destroyers and are beyond the capabilities, at least for now, of Goku and Vegeta. If that is true of Whis, I wonder just how powerful the Great Priest is.

