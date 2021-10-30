Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Cabba Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Our spotlight on the Saiyan Showdown previews moves onto the blue-colored section of the set which focuses on some of the most beloved characters added to Akira Toriyama's canon during Dragon Ball Super: the Universe 6 Saiyans. One of the two Leaders introduced here features Cabba, the first of these Saiyans introduced who would later become Vegeta's pupil through their interactions during both tournaments in which they participated. Cabba is a kind-hearted Saiyan with a lot to prove and the power to do it. Not only does he become Super Saiyan with Vegeta's tips but he also turns Super Saiyan 2 and helps other Saiyans from his Universe, Kale and Caulifla, achieve these powerful forms. This double-sided Leader features Cabba in his standard form on the front with his Super Saiyan form on the Awaken side.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.