Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Champa & Vados

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball Super greatly expanded upon the mythology of gods in Akira Toriyama's universe. We knew about Kais and the Supreme Kai in the past, but the manga and anime expanded to introduce multiple universes, each of which has a Destroyer God and their angel attendant. First, we met Beerus and Whis, who initially came to Earth as a threat due to Beerus's volatile nature. Like many Dragon Ball foes, Beerus would go on to become a major ally. We would later meet Beerus's brother Champa and his angel attendant Vados. Champa is engaged in an intense, lifelong rivalry with Beerus, which we see play out as they compete for the Earth in their own tournament, which is relatively low stakes to their competition for existence in the Tournament of Power. Champa may be a mostly comedic character, but he was the subject of one of the most memorable and emotionally powerful moments toward the end of the anime.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.