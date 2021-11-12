Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Goku, Hit, Cabba, Vegeta

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Two interesting pairings here. While some of the Universe 6 characters had their big, shining moments during the climatic Tournament of Power arc, remember that they debuted earlier in Champa and Beerus's tournament. Two interesting dynamics came out of that tournament. Goku left with a new rivalry and Vegeta, with a new pupil. Goku found a rival with Hit, a warrior powerful enough to skip ahead in time in the heat of battle in order to avoid strikes and place deadly counters. Vegeta, on the other hand, coached Cabba in the midst of their battle into utilizing his Saiyan rage, facilitating his transformation into a Super Saiyan. For the two of them, this led to an emotional roller coaster of events during the Tournament of Power in which Vegeta's mentorship with Cabba strengthened, while Goku was given yet another new rival in Jiren.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.