Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Hire-Dragon Returns

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Hire Dragon is all but a forgotten part of Dragon Ball history. Initially, a movie-exclusive character, Gohan meets this dragon who is also known as Icarus in The Tree of Might, the non-canon Dragon Ball Z-era film which is a major focus of Saiyan Showdown. Icarus would go on to appear in the films Lord Slug and Cooler's Revenge as Gohan's buddy. Like Garlic Jr., a villain introduced in the non-canon films, Icarus/Hire Dragon was later brought into the main episodic anime for a small feature. It appeared in some of the post-Frieza Saga stories, showing up in the Garlic Jr. Saga and Trunks Saga. Goten later mentions the character during the Great Saiyaman Saga, further validating the character's existence in the anime's world beyond the films.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 5th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.