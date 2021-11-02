Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Kale Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We previously showed off the first blue Leader card of the set, which features Cabba. The second of the two blue Leaders, which you can see above, features Kale. Kale is another Universe 6 Saiyan who has a special role in the history of the Dragon Ball canon. Ahead of Broly being brought into the canon by the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Kale canonized the form associated with Broly in his early, expanded universe appearances in the original DBZ-era films. When Kale goes Super Saiyan, she enters into a berzerk state with green hair that has been referred to as "Legendary Super Saiyan," which suggests that the original myth Vegeta referred to may have been about this form rather than the standard Super Saiyan form. Broly, Kale, and Kefla who is a fusion of Kale and Caulifla are the only Saiyans who are shown explicitly to reach this form in the canon.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.