Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: SS2 Kefla Super Rare

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Let's check out two upcoming SR cards from Saiyan Showdown. These cards feature two very different Saiyans: Kefla from Dragon Ball Super and Turles from the Z-era film, The Tree of Might.

Kefla actually shows off quite an interesting state here in her Super Saiyan 2 form. Kefla is the fusion of Caulifla who was able to achieve Super Saiyan 2 with Goku's advice during the Tournament of Power and Kale who enters into a berserk state when she reaches Super Saiyan. Kale's Super Saiyan was the first canon appearance of a form inspired by Broly's "Legendary Super Saiyan" form. While Kale is never referred to as a Legendary Super Saiyan, the form is unique to her and now the new, DBS: Broly version of Broly in the series' canon. Like Broly, Kale's hair turns green and her muscles grow incredibly large with her eyes losing their pupils.

During their fusion, though, Kefla has the green hair of Kale's form but retails Caulifla's leaner body type. This makes this type of Super Saiyan unique to Kefla. Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.