Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Androids Super Rare

The next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion has hit shelves. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It includes cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. Now that this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game has hit shelves, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the interesting cards in the set from a collector's perspective.

Androids 17 and 18 are unquestionably the most iconic of the numbered Androids, but they're happy to share their feature in Ultimate Squad with earlier models. Dragon Ball Z's Android Saga featured Androids 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 as canonical creations of Dr. Gero, which left the non-canon movies a hell of a lot of room to explore previous creations.

The film Super Android 13! featured, of course, Android 13 as well as Androids 14 and 15 pictured above. Android 13 is noted by Cell in Xenoverse 2 to possibly be an early prototype of his own model, as 13 is able to absorb the other Androids to become the incredibly powerful Super Android 13. In the main canonical timeline of Dragon Ball Z, though, Gero himself destroyed these androids as failed experiments.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?