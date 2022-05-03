Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cell Games

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I'm personally loving this section of the set. The Cell Games is one of the most emotional and character-driven sections of the series, and the moments chosen in the cards above are perfect to close out the Unison Warrior Series. First, the SS Vegeta, Z Fighter card shows a beaten-down Vegeta taking a stand and delivering his final strike against Cell. This moment of bravery was the first time that we saw Vegeta selflessly use his power to assist another fighter to save the world. Using the moment that Cell is distracted by Vegeta's attack, Gohan goes on to overwhelm him with the full power of his Kamehameha.

Speaking of Kamehamehas, the Instant Kamehameha card recreates the moment Goku was seemingly about to deliver a world-ending Kamehameha only to, at the last minute, use Instant Transmission to appear under Cell, pointing it up at him.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.