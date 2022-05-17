Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Classic Namekians

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This section of the set is heavy, heavy, heavy on Namekians. We have been seeing a lot of Piccolo cards as well as cards that retell the story of Piccolo's fusions. Now, we get to see some of the series' most prominent Namekians outside of Piccolo, including those who would eventually end up fusing with him. To the left, we have Dende who was first encountered as a child during Gohan, Krillin, and Bulma's trip to Namek. While most Namekians stayed on a different planet after Namek's destruction at the hand of Frieza, Dende elected to come to Earth. There, he became Earth's guardian, replacing Kami. Kami is pictured all the way to the right. Known also to Earthlings as "God" due to his role as Guardian and his tie t the Dragon Balls, Kami lives on in the series within Piccolo. The same is true of Nail, who is pictured in the middle. He valiantly fought against Frieza to prolong Guru's life on Planet Namek and was left to die. However, instead of succumbing to his wounds, Nail heroically offered to fuse with Piccolo, allowing Piccolo to remain the dominant personality.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.