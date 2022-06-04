Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Dr. Gero

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

With the strong Red Ribbon Army focus that Ultimate Squad brings, you can bet that the villainous Dr. Gero makes an appearance. Gero is responsible for all of the series' most iconic Androids, including Android 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 who happens to be Gero himself. Gero is also responsible for the creation of the bio-android Cell who ended up being one of the series' most iconic and powerful foes. Gero's motivation was revenge, specifically on Goku who had destroyed the Red Ribbon Army. All of Gero's experiments served that purpose and, though Cell is destroyed by Gohan, in a way Gero was ultimately successful as Goku dies in the battle with Cell. Of course, Goku comes back later down the line, but his death in the series lasted longer than most.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.