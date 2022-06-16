Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Freiza Special Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Damn, this one is awesome. It's really the Special Rares that save this from being a somewhat missable set. I personally love the trend that we are currently in with Dragon Ball Super Card Game where we're seeing the cards, particularly the Special Rares, recreate specific moments from the anime and panels from the manga. Here, we see Frieza in his final form but note that this Unison card does break from the normal Android-centric focus of the set. I love how Unison SPRs have looked since Cross Spirits, with that extra gold foil bottom right corner that has a sort of checkered texture to it. I wonder if there will be any lasting changes to the style of SRs and SPRs in the upcoming Zenkai Series block.

