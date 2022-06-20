Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Hi-Res Peeks #1

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we will begin the final round of previews with Bandai's hi-res previews of the set's bigger hits.

Damn! Normally, Bandai's previews are fun to look at to get an idea of what it will be like to open packs but, to be completely honest, the way that they watermark card previews and keep the cards low-res makes it somewhat difficult to show how cool certain elements of the cards are. It appears that Bandai is addressing that with new videos and images showing off their SCRs and SPRs. This card photograph gives a much better idea of what Secret Rare foiling looks like, as you can see the light catching the foil. The actual line art isn't black ink but rather a textured, raised gold foil that stands off of the card, which can be seen by looking at Vegeta's figure as well as Piccolo's outfit.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.