Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Super Saiyan 2 Gohan SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Well, here we have what may be one of the best-looking Special Rares that DBSCG has ever put out. This Super Saiyan 2 Gohan SPR recreates the iconic moment during the climactic beam struggle of the Cell Games where it becomes clear that Gohan is going to defeat Cell. The two had been battling with dueling Kamehamehas, with an injured Gohan on the losing end. Then, recently dead Goku communicates to Gohan via King Kai and encourages him to let go and surrender into his power and rage, as Cell isn't someone who would benefit from mercy. Meanwhile, all of the Z-Fighters are giving it their all and attacking Cell from behind. Finally, Vegeta strikes out at Cell with his last remaining energy, hoping to distract him in a major moment of character development for the Saiyan prince, allowing Gohan to finally overwhelm Cell. Gohan's Kamehameha overwhelms Cell and Gohan, as pictured in the SPR, even begins walking forward while still producing the incredible attack. What a moment, and what a card.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.