Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Cell Max Leader Promo

Cell Max, the new villain introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, features on a promo card tying into the new DBSCG set coming soon.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some of those promo cards released in support of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Cell Max is the new villain introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroe. He is created by Dr. Hedo, the brilliant son of Dr. Gero and Vomi. Hedo was hired by the new Red Ribbon Army to create a version of Cell even more powerful than the original, which, contrary to the initial rumors, makes Cell Max an entirely different character from Cell. Cell Max is never completed because he is released in his raw and animalistic form during Gohan's raid on the Red Ribbon Army. Cell Max is crushingly powerful and even bests Piccolo in his new Orange Piccolo form. It takes Gohan evolving to his new Gohan Beast form to kill Cell Max. Cell Max was previously featured on a Secret Rare, but now he will be on this widely available promo.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

