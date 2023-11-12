Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Android 16 & 18

Dragon Ball Super Card Game will feature Android 18 and the nature-loving Android 16 in Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Article Summary New DBS Card Game set 'Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination' announced.

Set to feature a fifth God Rare card, details currently under wraps.

Highlights include Future Trunks Saga and the History of Trunks arc.

Preview reveals Android 16 & 18 cards, showcasing their unique narratives.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Two fan-favorite androids feature in today's Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination previews. Android 18 starts as one of the biggest threats of the series. She and Android 17 are the two threats that loom over the start of the Android Saga due to Future Trunks' warning about how they destroyed his timeline, but the present-day timeline version of these characters ends up being far less sadistic. Android 16 is even less evil, as he ends up revealing a strong connection with and sensitivity toward nature.

